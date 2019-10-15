Tuesday, October 15, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
The Daily Chief-Union is pleased to welcome recent Findlay resident and Marion native Hannah Schlichting to its team as its advertising sales representative.
Schlichting brings a wealth of customer service experience to the position, working most recently for a financial advising firm in a variety of roles including front reception and on the organizational side of the firm. She also has worked in several customer service jobs, both in food and retail, and served for four years as a substitute teacher, which she said has taught her to work independently and to be self-sufficient.
COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Registrar Charles Norman, Transportation Security Administration Ohio Security Director Donald Barker and Columbus Regional Airport Authority President/CEO Joseph Nardone on Friday, reminded travelers that strengthened federal requirements surrounding air travel in the United States go into effect in less than one year.