Trinity UCC to hold barbecue Aug. 29 in McCutchenville

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















McCUTCHENVILLE — Trinity United Church of Christ is hosting its pork chop barbecue dinner at 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Aug. 29 in McCutchenville.

The menu includes two pork chops, plus sides of homemade potato salad and baked beans, a roll and butter.

The cost is $10 to eat in or carry out.

The church is located in McCutchenville on Ohio 53. Information may be obtained and tickets may be purchased by calling the church office at 419-981-5808 or trinityucc@bright.net.