Wyandot County Sheriff Mike Hetzel enjoys the taco bar Thursday at the Wyandot County Council on Aging.

The WCCOA put together a special walking taco lunch event Thursday with over 100 RSVPs which included the county commissioners, 87th District Rep. Riordan McClain and more.

The Council on Aging serves lunch every day for seniors who RSVP and is located at 127 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky.

Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger