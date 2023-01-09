Sandra Preston

Sandra J Preston, age 85, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Jan. 5, 2023, with her daughter by her side at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

A celebration of life is noon Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, with Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 10-11:45 a.m. Tuesday. An Elk’s Emblem Club memorial service will begin at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice or the Elks Emblem Club in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!