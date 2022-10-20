Safety Blotter

Upper Sandusky Police Department

An officer assisted the Wyandot County EMS in the 100 block of Essex Way early the morning of Sept. 16.

An officer responded to the 400 block of North Third Street for a report of a possible domestic dispute the afternoon of Sept. 16. An Upper Sandusky woman advised a juvenile had been upset he couldn’t attend the county fair unless he cleaned his room.

Kadeen R. Loverich, Upper Sandusky, was cited for failure to yield following a minor two-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North Sandusky Avenue the afternoon of Sept. 16.

An officer performed a golf cart inspection in the 900 block of Edgewood Drive the afternoon of Sept. 16.

A Nevada woman reported a hit/skip on private property in the 600 block of North Warpole Street late the afternoon of Sept. 16. An Upper Sandusky woman advised she would pay for the damage done to a business.

An officer responded to the 300 block of Highland Parkway for a hit/skip late the afternoon of Sept. 16. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

An officer performed a vehicle unlock for an Upper Sandusky woman in the 100 block of West Finley Street late the afternoon of Sept. 16.

An officer responded to the 500 block of Highland Parkway for an open 911 line the evening of Sept. 16. An Upper Sandusky woman advised she had accidentally dialed emergency services.

An Upper Sandusky woman reported a stray dog in the 500 block of North Warpole Street the night of Sept. 16. The dog was later transported to the Wyandot County Humane Society.

An officer assisted a disabled vehicle on CH 119 the night of Sept. 16.

An officer performed a vehicle unlock in the 200 block of Commerce Way for a Marion man the night of Sept. 16.

An officer responded to the 300 block of South Sandusky Avenue for a report on an intoxicated man early the morning of Sept. 17. An Upper Sandusky man was advised he would not be able to leave unless he had a ride home.

An Upper Sandusky man reported finding a credit card in the 1500 block of East Wyandot Avenue the morning of Sept. 17. The card was later returned to the owner.

An officer responded to the 1300 block of North Warpole Street for a report of a found backpack the afternoon of Sept. 17. A Toledo man advised he would let a Toledo woman know that the bag was found.

An officer responded to the 800 block of Marseilles Avenue to reset a fire alarm late the afternoon of Sept. 17. The Upper Sandusky Fire Department assisted at the scene.

An officer responded to the 300 block of East Walker Street for a possible domestic dispute the night of Sept. 17.

An officer assisted the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office and Wyandot County EMS with a cat in a tree in the 300 block of South Sandusky Avenue the night of Sept. 17.

Officer responded to the 1300 block of North Warpole Street for a report of a crash on private property early the morning of Sept. 18. Danner’s Towing assisted at the scene. Insurance information was collected and photos were taken of the damage.

An officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of North Warpole Street for a report of a breaking and entering the morning of Sept. 18. A Laredo, Texas, woman advised she had found the door of a trailer left open and a seal missing. She was advised to contact the police if she found evidence of items missing.

Officers assisted a Nevada woman with a disabled vehicle in the 1200 block of East Wyandot Avenue late the afternoon of Sept. 18.

An officer responded to Hicks Street near Summit Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle the night of Sept. 18. An Upper Sandusky man reported seeing a suspicious vehicle driving but did not remember seeing the vehicle doing anything illegal. The officer patrolled the area but was unable to locate any suspicious activity.

An officer responded to the 400 block of North Third Street for a report of threats being made to an Upper Sandusky woman. A Marion woman was advised to contact the courts regarding a civil protective order.

An officer responded to the 500 block of East Wyandot Avenue for a report of a suspicious person possibly living in a public park. A Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, man advised he was passing through the area and had taken shelter from a storm in the baseball dugout. He later agreed to vacate the area.

An Upper Sandusky man reported another Upper Sandusky man had left in a vehicle and may not be able to return home. The man was later located in the 200 block of West Wyandot Avenue.

An officer responded to the 300 block of Highland Parkway for a report of a loose dog the night of Sept. 19. An Upper Sandusky woman was warned for failure to confine. The dog was later returned to the owner.

An officer responded to the 500 block of East Wyandot Avenue for a vehicle versus deer crash the morning of Sept. 20. Insurance information was collected and photos were taken of the damage.

An was dispatched to the 200 block of Richardson Drive for a report of an Upper Sandusky man pounding on the door of a residence the morning of Sept. 20. An Upper Sandusky man was advised further complaints would result in criminal charges.

An officer gave an Upper Sandusky man a ride home from Wyandot Memorial Hospital the morning of Sept. 20.

An officer performed a vehicle unlock for a Forest woman in the 1200 block of East Wyandot Avenue the morning of Sept. 20.

An officer responded to the 400 block of Circular Drive for a report of a suspicious vehicle near a residence the morning of Sept. 20. A Tiffin man advised he was at the wrong address.

An officer performed a funeral escort from the 200 block of North Eighth Street the afternoon of Sept. 20.

An officer responded to the 200 block of Nantucket Drive for an Upper Sandusky man knocking on the door of a residence late the afternoon of Sept. 20. The man was advised not to contact the police without a real emergency.

An officer assisted the Marion Police Department with a welfare check in the 400 block of North Third Street late the afternoon of Sept. 20.

Officers responded to the 400 block of West Church Street for a theft from a business late the afternoon of Sept. 20.

An officer responded to the 300 block of Keller Court for a report of a loose dog the evening of Sept. 20. An Upper Sandusky woman was warned for loose dog and failure to register.

An officer performed a vehicle unlock for an Upper Sandusky woman in the 100 block of North Hazel Street the night of Sept. 20.

An Upper Sandusky woman reported being threatened through telecommunications in the 300 block of West Johnson Street the night of Sept. 20.

An officer responded to the 400 block of North Third Street for a report of juveniles yelling the morning of Sept. 21. An Upper Sandusky woman advised a juvenile did not want to go to school.

An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of North Third Street for a report of a possible domestic dispute the morning of Sept. 21. An Upper Sandusky woman advised a juvenile had forgotten to take her lunch with her to school. An Upper Sandusky man advised he was out of the room and did not see any physical violence. She was advised further complaints may result in criminal charges.

Roseann Plehn, Marion, was arrested on a warrant by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office the morning of Sept. 21. She was later transported to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.

An Upper Sandusky woman reported issues with a Bucyrus man at the station the morning of Sept. 21. She advised the man had harassed her at her workplace and she had to resign her position. She was advised to contact the police if the man came to her residence.

An officer performed a welfare check in the 200 block of Nantucket Drive the morning of Sept. 21. An Upper Sandusky woman advised an Upper Sandusky man had possibly been hurt by another Upper Sandusky woman. The man advised he was fine.

Harvinder Singh, Hamilton, Ontario, was cited for parking where signs prohibit in the 1700 block of East Wyandot Avenue the afternoon of Sept. 21.

An officer responded to the 200 block of West Bigelow Street for a report of an unruly juvenile the afternoon of Sept. 21. An Upper Sandusky man advised the juvenile had been lying to him and would soon become truant if he did not return to school. He was advised that a report would be sent to the juvenile prosecutor and he would receive court summons if charges were made.

An officer assisted the Forest Police Department with attempting to locate an Upper Sandusky resident in the 500 block of West Church Street the evening of Sept. 21.

Casey D. Lehman, Upper Sandusky, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of North Hazel Street the evening of Sept. 21.

An officer performed a welfare check on an Upper Sandusky woman in the 300 block of North Third Street the night of Sept. 21. The woman advised she had left her phone at home and would call another Upper Sandusky woman when she could.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Sandusky Avenue for a report of a possible breaking and entering the night of Sept. 21. The officers patrolled the area but were unable to locate any suspicious activity.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of North Warpole Street for a report of a semi stuck in a yard the night of Sept. 21. Photos were taken of the damage and insurance information was collected.

Katherine A. Anderson, Upper Sandusky, was cited for speed in the 200 block of South Warpole Street the morning of Sept. 22.

An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of East Wyandot Avenue for a report of a vehicle needing to be moved to allow for work to be done on the road the morning of Sept. 22. An Upper Sandusky woman was advised to move the vehicle.

A Mansfield man reported receiving possible counterfeit money from a local business in the 1700 block of East Wyandot Avenue late the afternoon of Sept. 22. The man advised he knew there was no way to determine criminal intent from the business but did not want someone to think he had been responsible for the counterfeit money.

An officer assisted the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office in the 1000 block of North Warpole Street the evening of Sept. 22.