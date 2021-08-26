Safety blotter

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Upper Sandusky

Police Department

An officer was dispatched to a private property crash in the 100 block of North Warpole Street early the morning of Aug. 19. A Woodville woman struck a utility pole.

An officer gave an Upper Sandusky resident a ride home from the Wyandot Memorial Hospital emergency room early the morning of Aug. 19.

A caller reported a yield sign was struck on North Warpole Street near CH 330 West the morning of Aug. 19.

An officer assisted a McCutchenville man with a vehicle unlock in the 500 block of North Warpole Street the morning of Aug. 19.

An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Shaffer Drive for a report of juveniles riding mopeds in the roadway late the afternoon of Aug. 19. Contact was made with two male juveniles and their mother. They were advised they could not operate in the roadway unless the mopeds were registered and had a moped license.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Houpt Drive for a man with his head stuck in a window the evening of Aug. 19. The officers were able to pry the window down and free the man, who appeared to be uninjured. Wyandot County EMS also assisted at the scene.

Christopher I. Broderdorp, Tiffin, was arrested on a warrant out of Upper Sandusky Municipal Court the morning of Aug. 20.

Theodore A. Barr Jr., Richton Park, Illinois, was cited for truck off route in the 100 block of East Crawford Street the morning of Aug. 20.

An Upper Sandusky man reported a scam late the afternoon of Aug. 20.

Eric L. Rawlins, Marion, was arrested by the Marion Police Department on a warrant out of Upper Sandusky Municipal Court early the morning of Aug. 21.

An Upper Sandusky man reported two suspicious males on his property in the 500 block of Dolly Avenue the morning of Aug. 21. Video surveillance showed two males on the man’s property, but nothing appeared to have been taken. An officer patrolled the area but did not locate anything out of the ordinary.

An officer performed a funeral escort in the 100 block of Malabar Drive the morning of Aug. 21.

An officer was dispatched to the 1500 block of East Wyandot Avenue for a disabled semi tractor trailer the morning of Aug. 21. The driver said help was on the way. The officer performed traffic control until the semi tractor trailer was able to be moved off the roadway.

An officer assisted an Upper Sandusky man with a vehicle unlock in the 1500 block of East Wyandot Avenue the afternoon of Aug. 21.

Shushona R. Stewart, Sycamore, was arrested on a warrant out of Crawford County in the 1800 block of East Wyandot Avenue the night of Aug. 21. Stewart was transferred to the custody of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Highland Parkway for a disturbance early the morning of Aug. 22. An Upper Sandusky man was warned for disorderly conduct.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Sandusky Avenue for an open door at a business the afternoon of Aug. 22. Nothing appeared out of the ordinary inside the business. Contact was made with a keyholder, who said he was on the way and the officers closed the door.

An officer was dispatched to the Upper Sandusky reservoir for a report of a loose dog the evening of Aug. 22. The officer patrolled the area and did not locate a dog, but did see a deer.

Corrigan S. Shoemaker, Upper Sandusky, was cited for disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Highland Parkway the evening of Aug. 22.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Fifth Street for a residential alarm the evening of Aug. 22. The officers were advised it was a false alarm.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Guthrie Drive for a disturbance the evening of Aug. 22. An Upper Sandusky woman was warned for disorderly conduct.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Third Street for a loose dog the evening of Aug. 22. An Upper Sandusky woman was warned for dog at large.

Sheena D. Stolz, Upper Sandusky, was arrested on a warrant out of Upper Sandusky Family Court the night of Aug. 22.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Wyandot Avenue for a bat inside a residence the night of Aug. 22. The officers were able to capture the bat and remove it from the residence.

An officer performed a funeral escort in the 100 block of Malabar Drive the morning of Aug. 23.

Victoria J. Charlton, Vanlue, was cited failure to drive in marked lanes following a two-vehicle non-injury crash on North Warpole Street near Finley Street the afternoon of Aug. 23.

An Upper Sandusky man had questions for the police department about a civil issue the afternoon of Aug. 23.

An officer assisted a Marion woman with a vehicle unlock in the 1800 block of East Wyandot Avenue the afternoon of Aug. 23.

An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of North Third Street for a 911 open line the afternoon of Aug. 23. It was discovered a child was playing with the phone.

An officer assisted an Upper Sandusky woman with a vehicle unlock in the 200 block of North Seventh Street late the afternoon of Aug. 23.

Madison S. Foght, Upper Sandusky, was cited for improper backing following a two-vehicle crash in the 500 block of North Hazel Street late the afternoon of Aug. 23.

A caller reported juveniles banged on his window and ran away in the 600 block of Highland Parkway the evening of Aug. 23. Contact was made with an Upper Sandusky woman, who denied her children were home before the officer could inform her of the complaint. The woman was advised the juveniles could have unruly charges brought against them through the juvenile prosecutor if the issue continues.

An Upper Sandusky woman called the police department for information the evening of Aug. 23.

A caller reported a large pile of dirt in the roadway on River’s Edge Lane near Pheasant Run the evening of Aug. 23.

An officer assisted Wyandot County EMS in the 1800 block of East Wyandot Avenue the evening of Aug. 23.

Christopher L. Starmer, Mount Vernon, was arrested by the Findlay Police Department on a warrant out of Upper Sandusky Municipal Court the night of Aug. 23.

Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office

Kenneth P. Schaade, Toledo, was served a warrant on indictment for corrupting another with drugs the morning of Aug. 19.

Ethan J. Derensberger, Bucyrus, was cited for failure to control following a one-vehicle crash on CH 56 late the afternoon of Aug. 19. Derensberger was traveling westbound in the 6000 block of CH 56 when he attempted to pass a vehicle, went off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected and went off the right side of the roadway, rolling several times before coming to a stop upside down on the roadway, causing disabling damage. Derensberger was treated at the scene by Wyandot County EMS for suspected minor injuries.

A deputy was dispatched to the 10000 block of TH 18 for a trespassing complaint late the afternoon of Aug. 19. A report was forwarded to Upper Sandusky Municipal Court for review of possible charges.

Two male juveniles were warned for riding bicycles after dark without lights on Ohio 67 near CH 16 the night of Aug. 19.

Allen M. Danner, Sycamore, was arrested on warrants on indictment for possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs the morning of Aug. 19.

Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Ohio 199 for an unruly juvenile the afternoon of Aug. 20. Statements were taken for the juvenile’s probation officer and the juvenile left with his father.

A deputy was dispatched to the 16000 block of Ohio 231 for problems between neighbors the evening of Aug. 20. A Galion man said a Nevada woman struck his lawn mower with her lawn mower while holding a gun. Statements were filled out by all involved parties and the property owner was contacted about the incident.

A Forest man was traveling southbound on TH 79 near CH 330 when he struck a deer that entered the roadway, causing minor damage the night of Aug. 20.

A deputy was dispatched to the 10000 block of CH 134 for an intoxicated man claiming he was trapped and injured the night of Aug. 20. The deputy did not observe any injuries on the man and the man was transported to Wyandot Memorial Hospital by Wyandot East EMS.

A rural Upper Sandusky man spoke with the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office about a civil matter involving ownership of a trailer the afternoon of Aug. 21.

Branyon D. Winings, Tiffin, was cited for failure to control following a one vehicle crash on CH 9 late the afternoon of Aug. 21. Winings was traveling eastbound on CH 9 near CH 2 when he hit loose gravel on the side of the road, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle and strike a guardrail, overturning the motorcycle. Winings was treated at the scene by Sycamore EMS for suspected minor injuries.

Aacin L. Webb, Bucyrus, was arrested by the Bucyrus Police Department on a warrant out of Wyandot County Common Pleas Court late the afternoon of Aug. 21. Webb was transferred to the custody of the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was dispatched to the 100 block of Jackson Street, in Kirby, for problems between neighbors late the afternoon of Aug. 21. A Kirby woman said her neighbor was shooting guns outside her window. Contact was made with the neighbor, who said he had permission from a farmer to be shooting.

A Harpster woman reported finding three syringes in her yard in the 7000 block of Wyandot Street, in Harpster, the evening of Aug. 21. The responding deputy took control of the syringes and placed them in a biohazard container at the sheriff’s office.

John D. Beary, Marion, was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant out of Upper Sandusky Municipal Court the evening of Aug. 21. Beary was transferred to the custody of the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy on patrol observed a man walking along the roadway on Ohio 67 near TH 121 early the morning of Aug. 22. The man said he’d been staying with a friend but left after an argument. The deputy transported the man to a hotel.

A deputy on patrol observed debris on the roadway on Ohio 67 near CH 16 early the morning of Aug. 22. The deputy removed the debris from the roadway and photographs of a name written on cardboard boxes were taken.

A deputy spoke with a Carey man about a dog bite at Wyandot Memorial Hospital the morning of Aug. 22. The man said he was walking his dog when a loose dog approached and his dog fought with the loose dog. The man said he was bit on the hand while trying to break up the fight and he wasn’t sure which dog bit him. The man was advised to quarantine his dog for 10 days and the Carey Police Department was made aware of the loose dog report.

A Rawson man reported problems with tenants in the 15000 block of Ohio 37 the afternoon of Aug. 22. Contact was made with a Forest woman, who said she was moving out of the property shortly.

An inmate at the Wyandot County Jail was transported to Wyandot Memorial Hospital to be examined the night of Aug. 22. The inmate was returned to the Wyandot County Jail after he was medically cleared.

Edgil Bolen Jr., Tiffin, was cited for driving under suspension on CH 96 near CH 3 the night of Aug. 22.