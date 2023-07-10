Ruth Bacon passed away on July 3, 2023, at her residence in Upper Sandusky surrounded by her family and is now in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 13, at the First Presbyterian Church in Upper Sandusky and will be officiated by Rev. Ken Wessler.

Visitations will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 12, at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and 1 hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Thursday.

The family requests no flowers but rather donations to The Star Players, First Presbyterian Church of Upper Sandusky, and School Ministries Ohio, which may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

