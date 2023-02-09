Russell Doersam

Russell E. Doersam passed away Feb. 6, 2023.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00PM Mon. Feb. 13, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Chapel, Kirby with Father Conrad Sutter OFM Conv. officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors Conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM-1:00PM at St. Mary’s Chapel Mon. Feb. 13, 2023.

Memorial donations may be made to Wyandot County Pheasants Forever or St. Mary’s Chapel in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 East Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or share a memory.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!