Printing error led to wrong pages in paper

A mistake at the printing facility put Daily Chief-Union pages 3 and 6 in the Kenton Times and Kenton Times pages 3 and 6 in the Daily Chief-Union in Friday’s editions.

They were out the door for delivery before the mistake was discovered.

A corrected copy of both newspapers is being delivered today to subscribers.

A free access point is available on kentontimes.com and dailychiefunion.com for the correct newspapers as they were sent to the printers by our production staff.

The Times and Daily Chief-Union staff are sorry for any inconvenience this caused our readers and advertisers.