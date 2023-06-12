Patrol plans OVI sobriety checkpoint later this week

NORWALK — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that officers will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers this week.

The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day before the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.

Those who plan to consume alcohol are asked to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before drinking.

Don’t let another life be lost as a result of the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.

Operational support for the sobriety checkpoint will be provided by local law enforcement agencies