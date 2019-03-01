OH 67/231 bridge rehab project delayed one week

SYCAMORE — The Ohio 67/231 bridge rehabilitation project over Sycamore Creek between Kilborn Street and Ohio 231 within the village of Sycamore has been delayed a week and now will begin March 11, lasting for about four months and closing the road.

Work is being performed by R&I Construction, Tiffin.

Ohio 67 traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 103 and Ohio 100 and then back to Ohio 67. Ohio 231 traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 103, Ohio 100 and U.S. 224 and back to Ohio 231.

Mohawk Local Schools also will delay bus route changes until the road closure March 11.