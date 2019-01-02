ODOT seeks comment on future closure of US 23/30 intersections

Wyandot County was provided aerial photos of the intersections of CH 121 and CH 50 on the U.S. 23/U.S. 30 corridor, which the Ohio Department of Transportation plans to close for safety reasons. Public comment will be collected at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 17 at the Wyandot County Courthouse. Submitted photo

Intersections to be closed

The Wyandot County Commissioners and Ohio Department of Transportation are seeking public comment in a meeting at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 17 at the Wyandot County Courthouse.

The meeting will discuss ODOT’s recent decision to close the CH 50 and CH 121 intersections on the U.S. 23/U.S. 30 corridor north of Upper Sandusky.

The intersections currently are only closed to through traffic crossing at the medians.

The commissioners plan to vote whether to proceed with ODOT’s proposal following the meeting.

By BRIAN HEMMINGER

Staff writer