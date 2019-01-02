Home Local News ODOT seeks comment on future closure of US 23/30 intersections

Posted on January 2, 2019
The Wyandot County Commissioners and Ohio Department of Transportation are seeking public comment in a meeting at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 17 at the Wyandot County Courthouse.

The meeting will discuss ODOT’s recent decision to close the CH 50 and CH 121 intersections on the U.S. 23/U.S. 30 corridor north of Upper Sandusky.

The intersections currently are only closed to through traffic crossing at the medians.

The commissioners plan to vote whether to proceed with ODOT’s proposal following the meeting.

By BRIAN HEMMINGER
Staff writer

