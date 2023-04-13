ODOT requesting public comment on U.S. 30 project

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects:

Hancock and Wyandot counties

— U.S. 30 resurfacing: ODOT is proposing to resurface a little more than 7 miles of pavement along U.S. 30 in Hancock and Wyandot counties. The proposed work will occur from just east of U.S. 68 to Ohio 37.

Construction activities will result in temporary ramp closures at the Ohio 37 interchange. Vehicular traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is anticipated to occur in the spring and summer of 2024.

Additional information about the project can be found on the project website at www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/114926

Written comments regarding these projects may be sent to: Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, Attn: Nate Tessler, 1885 N. McCullough St., Lima, OH 45801; or to nate.tessler@dot.ohio.gov

Provide comments by April 21. To help expedite a response, commenters are asked to provide the project name and PID number provided above as well as contact information. Comments without contact information cannot be responded to.

Project-related issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, historic or cultural resources, ecological resources and environmental justice issues.