ODH approves COVID-19 booster shots for Ohioans age 18 and older

COLUMBUS — Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices action Saturday, COVID-19 vaccine boosters will be available for fully vaccinated adults 18 and older following action by the CDC director. Those who originally received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a single booster dose two months following their original dose; those who received Moderna or Pfizer/Comirnaty will be eligible six months after receiving their second dose, which completed the original vaccine series. Fully vaccinated adults can choose any of the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines for their booster dose.

“Following action by the CDC director, vaccine providers in Ohio can begin administering COVID-19 vaccine boosters to any fully vaccinated Ohioan 18 or older,” explained Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA. “The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be incredibly effective. However, there is a natural tendency for immunity to wane over time, whether natural immunity or immunity from a vaccine, and many immunizations require at least one booster dose. When Ohio adults choose to get booster doses, it will keep their immunity from COVID-19 at peak performance.

“Remember, though, that there are still many eligible Ohioans who have not yet gotten their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. For those Ohioans who haven’t yet chosen to be vaccinated, I urge you to talk to your doctor or pharmacist to get the facts about COVID-19 vaccines. The COVID-19 vaccines are under constant rigorous ongoing safety review. With more than 195 million people having been fully vaccinated in the U.S., including more than 6.6 million Ohioans, these vaccines maintain a remarkable safety record. There is ample vaccine supply in Ohio for first and second doses, as well as boosters.”

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout the state. Many providers offer walk-in appointments, or Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

In Wyandot County, vaccines currently are available at Wyandot County Public Health, Wyandot Memorial Hospital, and at other local community partner locations.

Wyandot County Public Health currently offers walk-in clinics for COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at the health department, 127 S. Sandusky Ave. # A, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Note that Wyandot County Public Health is closed this Friday, Nov. 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The health department also is working to plan an additional weekly walk-in clinic. The next clinic is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Wyandot County fairgrounds dining hall. Wyandot County Public Health offers initial doses and boosters for both the Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson for those 18 and older. For more information call WCPH at 419-294-3852.

Wyandot Memorial Hospital currently is offering Moderna, Pfizer and J&J vaccines for initial doses and boosters at walk-in clinics from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are available upon request. Booster doses are approved for all adults 18 and older. Moderna and J&J vaccines are approved for adults 18 years of age and older. Pfizer vaccines are approved for ages 12 and older. The hospital also is providing walk-in clinics for the pediatric formulation of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. COVID-19 vaccines are administered at the hospital’s surgery entrance and more information is available by phoning the WMH Covid Call Line at 419-294-4991, extension 2684 (COVI).

Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.