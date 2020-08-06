Obit: Phyllis A. Griffin, 88

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Phyllis A. Griffin, of Nevada, died at 4:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at home. She was 88.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Eric Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, west of Sycamore.

The funeral service will be live streamed on the funeral home’s webpage. Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Social distancing and wearing a mask are mandatory at the funeral home due to the coronavirus.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!