Obit John Shumaker

John E. Shumaker, of Aurora, Illinois, died surrounded by his family Sept. 26, 2021, at his daughters summer home in Sawyer, Michigan. He was 82.

A funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Visitation is noon until the service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

