Montgomery medals by 6 strokes

CATAWBA ISLAND — Upper Sandusky’s Brock Montgomery was the medalist by six strokes among more than 100 players Wednesday in the Port Clinton Classic at Catawba Island Club Golf Course.

Montgomery shot a 2-under-par 70 to easily outdistance the rest of the field. Van Buren’s Jake Schroeder was second with a 76.

The Rams finished 14th as a team by shooting a 389 on the challenging course. Shaker Heights won the team title with its fifth player score after both teams finished at 320. Liberty-Benton was a distant third at 341.

Cy Young posted a 95 for the Rams, with Arden Stansbery shooting 103. Cory Washburn finished at 120.

The Rams compete in the Liberty-Benton Invitational at 9 a.m. Friday at Sycamore Springs Golf Course.

Team results

Shaker Heights 320, 2. Van Buren 320, 3. Liberty-Benton 341, 4. Genoa 343, 5. Bellevue 358, 6. Fremont St. Joseph 359, 7. Huron 359, 8. Old Fort 365, 9. Margaretta 365, 10. Norwalk 368, 11. Padua Franciscan 369, 12. Willard 373, 13. Perkins 374, 14. Upper Sandusky 389, 15. New London 391, 16. Vermilion 409, 17. Norwalk St. Paul 412, 18. Port Clinton 413, 19. Clyde 415, 20. Lakota 434.

Individual results

Upper Sandusky: Montgomery 76, Young 95, Stansbery 103, Washburn 120.

Medalist: Montgomery (US) 76.