Mohawk volleyball erases deficit in 1st set, goes on to sweep Carey

Powerful attack

Mohawk’s Emily Klopp (15) powers an attack past Carey’s Parker Vackert (3) on Tuesday night. Klopp led all players with 12 kills as the Warriors dropped the Blue Devils 25-23, 25-15, 25-17.

Daily Chief-Union/Lonnie McMillan

CAREY — Mohawk erased a first-set deficit and went on to sweep Carey 25-23, 25-15, 25-17 in a Northern 10 Athletic Conference volleyball match Tuesday night at Carey.

The Blue Devils (5-8, 2-5 N10) built a 20-16 advantage, but the Warriors (10-2, 5-2 N10) finished the set strong, winning nine of the final 12 points. Mohawk also was strong late in the second set, turning a close set into a runaway, and then it took care of business, controlling the third set.

Emily Klopp pounded 12 kills to lead Mohawk’s offensive attack. Emma Thiery added seven kills and seven digs, and Hailey Parker had five kills while also serving three aces.

Kennedy Cleveland passed out 16 assists, while Molly Zender had eight assists and a team-high 11 digs. Bailey Sheets served three aces. Kendyll Gurney finished with six digs.

Parker Vackert topped Carey with eight kills and 15 assists while also serving 10 of 11 with two aces. Kelsey Bursby had seven kills, and Bailey Tanner contributed on offense and defense with five kills and a match-high 25 digs.

Addi Miller contributed five kills and 10 digs. Lexia Clinger passed out 10 assists, and Riley Brodman had 13 digs.

Mohawk dropped the first set but rallied for a 15-25, 25-22, 25-22 junior varsity victory. Molly Ward had 12 assists and nine digs, while Avery Hoover smashed six kills and added 11 digs for the Warriors. Brooklen Helton had 13 digs, and Faith Miller finished with six kills and four blocks.

The Warriors swept the freshman match 25-20, 25-16. Averie Barth had 10 assists and three aces, and Olivia Rotella had four aces and nine digs.

Mohawk hosts Bucyrus, while Carey is home against Seneca East to begin the second half of league play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Mohawk 3, Carey 0

Mohawk (10-2, 5-2 N10): Klopp 12 kills; Thiery 1 ace, 7 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Cleveland 1 ace, 2 kills, 16 assists, 1 dig; Gurney 6 digs; Zender 8 assists, 11 digs; Frankart 2 kills, 3 digs; Chevalier 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Parker 3 aces, 5 kills, 1 dig, 3 blocks; Sheets 3 aces, 4 digs.

Carey (5-8, 2-5 N10): Par. Vackert 10-11 serving, 2 aces, 8 kills, 15 assists; Miller 8-9 serving, 5 kills, 9-10 serve receiving, 10 digs, 1 block; J. Brodman 4-4 serving, Bursby 4-4 serving, 7 kills; Tanner 5 kills, 16-17 serve receiving, 25 digs; Row 2 blocks; Pay. Vackert 2 aces; Clinger 10 assists; R. Brodman 16-19 serve receiving, 13 digs.

Early comeback

Carey’s Julia Brodman (10) pushes an attack over Mohawk’s AJ Chevalier (3) on Tuesday night. The Warriors rallied to win the first set and then went onto sweep the Blue Devils.

Daily Chief-Union/Lonnie McMillan