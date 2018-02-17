McClain to have office hours in Upper next week

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Riordan McClain (R-Upper Sandusky) will host district office hours on three days next week.

The first session is from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Upper Sandusky Community Library, 301 N. Sandusky Ave.

The second session is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Bucyrus Community Library, 200 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus.

The third session is 12-2 p.m. Thursday at the Mount Gilead Community Library, 41 E. High St., Mt. Gilead.

Appointments are not necessary.

“I look forward to the opportunity to meet with my constituents and hear their opinions or ideas on legislation, as well as assist with resolving issues with state agencies,” McClain said in a written statement.

All constituents are welcome to attend office hours.

Anyone who is unable to attend may contact McClain’s office at 614-644-6265 or email rep87@ohiohouse.gov.