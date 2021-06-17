LGBTQ solidarity group to hold Pride events next week

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















The Wyandot County LGBTQ Solidarity group is hosting pride events in the coming week that are open to the community.

Community residents and businesses are encouraged to participate in the #Pride Walk June 21-27 by decorating their homes and storefronts in support of Pride Month. Residents and business owners may show their support for Pride by decorating windows, sidewalks with chalk, putting up Pride flags or wacky inflatable tube people or any other way they see fit with rainbows galore. Those who decorate may also share their work on social media using the hashtag #PrideWalk.

Then from 1-4 p.m. June 26 in front of the Wyandot County Courthouse, community residents are invited to show their support for Upper Sandusky’s and the county’s LGBTQ+ citizens at the Upper Sandusky Pride Matters Campaign. Attendees may bring Pride gear and signs along to demonstrate support and spread awareness for Pride month and local citizens in the LGBTQ+ community.