Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — E. Joan Nye, of Carey, died at 4:55 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Fox Run Manor in Findlay. She was 84.

Visitation is 6–8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey.