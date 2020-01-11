Injury accident

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger

Traffic was stopped on Ohio 568 near TH 24 northwest of Carey on Friday morning after a two-vehicle injury crash which sent three people to Wyandot Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Carey Fire Department, Carey EMS and Fox’s Towing assisted at the scene. More information was not available on the crash as of press time.