Health Dept. reports zero active cases in Wyandot County

Wednesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported zero active cases of COVID-19 in the county. This is the first time since mid-March of 2020 the county has reported zero coronavirus cases. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,351, including 1,804 lab-confirmed cases and 547 probable cases.

No patients are hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been 167 total hospitalizations and 57 deaths in Wyandot County. A total of 2,294 patients have completed isolation.

Vaccine clinics for the Moderna vaccine are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,115,242 confirmed and probable cases, 61,052 hospitalizations and 20,411 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/ portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Additional information is available at the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.