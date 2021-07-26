Health Dept holding COVID vax clinics

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Open COVID-19 clinics offering the Moderna vaccine are Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wyandot County Public Health.

Monday morning, Wyandot County Public Health projected one active case of COVID-19 in the county. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,352, including 1,805 lab-confirmed cases and 547 probable cases. No patients are hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been 57 deaths and 2,294 patients have completed isolation.

Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,122,104 confirmed and probable cases, 61,487 hospitalizations and 20,467 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/ portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Additional information is available at the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.