Health Department to host Friday vax clinics in January

Wyandot County Public Health will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Friday in January.

Clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28, at the health department, 127 S. Sandusky Ave. Suite A, Upper Sandusky.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to the public and will offer the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines to those 18 and older. Initial doses and booster doses both are available. The clinics are walk-in, and no appointment is necessary. Vaccine types may be mixed and matched when receiving the booster dose according to individual preference.

Those attending the clinic should bring their vaccination cards and insurance information. Individuals without insurance will not be turned away. There is no cost to the individual to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Those with questions may call Wyandot County Public Health at 419-294-3852.