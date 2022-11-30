Health Department offering childrenʼs COVID vaccines

Wyandot County Public Health is offering free Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations to youth ages 6 months to 17 years old by appointment only.

Appointments are available from 12-6 p.m. Mondays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays in December. To schedule, call Wyandot County Public Health at 419-294-3852.

COVID vaccinations may be scheduled with routine back to school vaccinations.

Currently, Wyandot County Public Health offers only the Moderna vaccine for those 6 months old to 17 years old.

A parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment to sign the consent form. Insurance information also must be brought to the appointment. The COVID vaccine is free to and no one will be turned away regardless of insurance coverage.