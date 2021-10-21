Health board discusses COVID vax rates in county

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















By CALLAN PUGH

City editor

Currently Wyandot County has a little over 42% of its population completely vaccinated against COVID-19, Wyandot Public Health Director of Environmental Health Jeff Ritchey shared at the Wyandot County Board of Health meeting Wednesday.

From Sept. 29 until Oct. 19, cases of COVID-19 were seen most heavily in the 0-19-year-old ranges with 66 cases. In the 20-29 and 30-39 age groups cases were at 40 and 44 respectively, Ritchey said. Ages 40-49, 50-59 and 60-69 had around 30 cases each with 27, 32 and 28 cases respectively. Finally, there 11 cases among those aged 70-79 and eight cases reported among those 80 and older, for a total of 256 cases.

The county saw an increase in cases since mid-July that peaked in September and now appear to be dropping once more.

Ritchey explained that schools have been struggling with illness and quarantining. Upper Sandusky just temporarily made masks mandatory again as a means of lessening quarantines, Ritchey noted.

The board also discussed vaccination status specifically related to nursing homes. Director of Nursing Jamie Crawford said that around 1/3 of nursing home staff in the county is vaccinated. Residents are more vaccinated, Crawford said, though not all residents have had their vaccination.

Board member Cindy Kraus also inquired about pockets of the population that don’t have access to the vaccine. Ritchey said in general there are pockets that don’t have access to any health care at all based on location and lack of transportation and potentially also lack income. In order to reach some of these populations, Crawford explained that the nurses at the health department have taken vaccines to the homes of people who lack transportation and have requested vaccination at their home. Vaccine clinics also have been held at workplaces, especially for those where workers only have one day off a week. Wyandot Rides also has offered free rides for individuals who needed a ride to get their vaccine. Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Friday. The health department currently is offering Moderna, though Crawford said she’s received some requests for the Johnson and Johnson vaccines and is looking at ordering some stock for use at the health department.

Crawford also is looking into getting the Pfizer vaccine, which is currently being considered for ages 5-11 and is expected to be announced for use for that age group Oct. 26. Health care providers can start ordering stock for the age group, though shots will not be allowed to be administered until the vaccine officially is approved for ages 5-11, Crawford said.

Crawford noted that the health department is working to get into the nursing homes to help administer booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine only for those who are immunocompromised according to specific criteria.

Crawford noted that last week the health department offered gift cards as an incentive for people to start their vaccination rounds with money provided by the state for that use. Initially the money was saved for students who were getting vaccinated. The leftovers were saved to be used as incentives at the health department for the first 17 people to receive their first dose. However, no one showed up to claim the incentive and get the first round of the vaccination.

If the Moderna vaccine is approved for booster shots, Crawford said she is looking at potentially holding vaccination clinics again in larger spaces such as at the fairgrounds or at a local church.

Also at the meeting, the board:

— Reviewed quarterly performance management.

— Heard that immunization clinics are returning to Mondays and Fridays in November. COVID clinics will still be held Fridays as well.

— Heard that nursing staff is following up with COVID cases that ODH is unable to reach in hopes of better follow-up results.

— Approved a first reading of the proposed 2022 food service and food establishment fees. Ritchey said the fees will be lessened this year. A public hearing will be held at the November meeting.

— Heard an update on WIC. The caseload is up to 200 and referrals are up. The farmers market program through WIC was affected by COVID delays and illness with the company that was expected to be used.

— Heard an accreditation update. Administrator Barb Mewhorter said the end is in sight for items left to complete.

— Heard about a recent annual training day which included Bridges Out of Poverty training, cybersecurity and sexual harassment training and information about emergency response and COVID.

— Hired Callan Pugh as public health educator effective Nov. 1.

— Discussed the hiring process for Mewhorter’s replacement as administrator upon her retirement. The job currently is posted and applications are being accepted.