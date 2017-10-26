Halloween parade tonight

The annual Upper Sandusky Halloween parade sponsored by The American Legion Post No. 225 is 6:30 tonight.

Lineup will begin at 6 p.m. at the library for anyone wishing to participate.

Costume judging and prizes will be held at the Upper Sandusky Fire Department for the categories of floats, witches and ghosts, scary characters, most beautiful, storybook characters, movie and TV characters, unclassified, miscellaneous groups of three or more, and charters on wheels.

Political ads are welcome to participate. They will be placed at the end of the parade and will not be judged.

Cider and doughnuts will be served.