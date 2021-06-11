Free home drug disposal kits are available now

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wyandot County is on a mission to prevent drug abuse and misuse while also protecting the environment by offering a free, permanent disposal option for unused prescription and over the counter medications.

Unfortunately, many collect leftover prescription medications in the hopes that they could be used in the future. In the case of prescription medication, this is never a good idea. The availability of these drugs in homes can lead to accidental poisonings and potential misuse by others. The improper disposal of prescription drugs, by flushing them into the sewer or putting them into a septic system, could affect the quality of drinking water and the environment.

Properly disposing of unused medications is important to protect both the community and the environment. With disposal kits available to the public at no cost, it’s simple. Community members need only to open the Deterra disposal pouch, add the medication, fill it with warm water, then seal and shake. The disposable pouch can then be thrown away with regular garbage.

The pouch is designed to deactivate prescription drugs, pills, patches, liquids, creams and films, and renders them inert, preventing misuse and harm to the environment.

To get a free drug disposal pouch, visit the Wyandot County Public Health Departmet or local partner agencies including the Wyandot County Council on Aging, the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, the Wyandot County Soil and Water Conservation District and Wyandot Memorial Hospital Home Health and Hospice.

Help keep families and the environment safe by picking up a free prescription drug disposal pouch today. For additional information on this free service, contact the Wyandot County Public Health Department at 419-294-3852, or stop by any of the partnering agencies.