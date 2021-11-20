First Vax-2-School deadline is Sunday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















COLUMBUS — The first deadline for Ohioans aged 5-25, or their parents or guardians, to enter to win $2 million in prizes from the Ohio Vax-2-School program is this Sunday, Nov. 21, at 11:59 p.m. Once someone in the eligible age group has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, they can enter online at www.ohiovax2school.com or by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Ohio Vax-2-School prizes include 150, $10,000 scholarships, and five, $100,000 grand prize scholarships. The program will have a series of registration deadlines, and to be eligible for all prize drawings, Ohioans should register as soon as the first dose of the vaccine has been administered, ideally by the initial registration deadline of Sunday, Nov. 21. The deadlines are as follows:

— Sunday, Nov. 21, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for all drawings.

— Sunday, Nov. 28, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for the second drawing (75 $10,000 winners) and the grand prize drawing.

— Wednesday, Dec. 1, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for the grand prize drawing.

The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans, and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice. Winners will be announced Nov. 29 to Dec. 3.