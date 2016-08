Upper Sandusky firefighters will fill the boot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Walmart and at the intersection of Wyandot and Sandusky avenues to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The “Fill the Boot” drive has been ongoing for more than 60 years as the Ohio Association of Fire Fighters has supported families fighting the effects of neuromuscular diseases, according to a press release from the MDA.