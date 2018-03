Will Parker (played by Ethan Rader), tells the farmhands and Aunt Eller (Megan Hayes) about his recent trip to Kansas City in song during the Riverdale production of “Oklahoma.”

The curtain on the musical is slated to go up tonight at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium and will be repeated at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at the door.

Daily Chief-Union/Dan Robinson