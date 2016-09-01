September 01, 2016

Melodies of the past

Melodies of the past
Mary and Bob Fry

Melody Road, consisting of Wyandot County native Mary (Harris) Fry (left) and her husband, Bob, play select tunes during the entertainment portion of the Wyandot Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual meeting last Thursday evening in the Masters’ Building at the Wyandot County Fairgrounds.

The playlist included songs by Patsy Cline, Elvis, Stevie Nicks and John Denver.

The Frys have been playing music their whole lives, Mary Fry said. Their focus is music ministry. “We’re grateful we can share (music) with people,” Mary Fry said.

Daily Chief-Union/Alissa Paolella

