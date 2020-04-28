Limited in-person voting, provisional ballots available today under specific circumstances

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















The Wyandot County Board of Elections, by order of the Ohio Secretary of State’s office, is allowing limited in-person voting from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today.

In-person voting is limited to homeless Wyandot County residents who don’t have an address and to people with disabilities.

Director Jenise Derr said Wyandot County residents who submitted an application for an absentee ballot before noon Saturday and had a ballot mailed by the board of elections, but have not yet received the ballot, may fill out a provisional ballot at the board of elections.

The board of elections also has a drop box where Wyandot County residents can personally drop off absentee ballots until 7:30 p.m. today.

The Wyandot County Board of Elections is located at 350 N. Warpole St. in Upper Sandusky.