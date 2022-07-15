Dorothy Hall

Dorothy E. Hall, age 94, of Upper Sandusky, died July 14, 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Kathleen Shuck officiating. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to First Lutheran Church in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com

