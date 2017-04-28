Dorcas Carey library announces May events

CAREY — Dorcas Carey Public Library recently released its May calendar of events.

May 1-5

Monday, 1-6 p.m., Crazy Crafters Club.

This month’s project is a decorative bread board.

Call 419-396-7921 to reserve a spot.

Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., After School Bunch project and snack.

Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

This month’s project for children in first through sixth grades is to build a water slide Call the library to reserve a spot.

Thursday, 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., Mother Goose Time stories, songs an activities for infants to 2-year-olds; Storytime stories, songs and activities for 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds who are not in kindergarten.

ABC Come Play With Me letter recognition program for children up to 5 years old who have not started kindergarten follow morning Mother Goose and Storytime sessions.



Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., After School Bunch project and snack; 6:30 p.m., Cooking in Carey.

Guest are encouraged to bring Mexican dish and copies of the recipes to share as part of the Cinco de Mayo theme.

Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., Kids in the Kitchen.

Children in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to learn how to make treats to share with family and friends.

This month’s project is candy sushi. Call to reserve a spot.

Thursday, 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., Mother Goose Time stories, songs an activities for infants to 2-year-olds; storytime stories, songs and activities for 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds who are not in kindergarten.

ABC Come Play With Me letter recognition program for children up to 5 years old who have not started kindergarten follow morning Mother Goose and Storytime sessions.



Youth summer reading club registration begins May 15.

This year’s theme for children in kindergarten through teens in the 12th grade is “Build a Better World, Read!”

Each participant is given a chart and stickers that will be put on the chart as he or she reads books.

There will be contests, crafts and other activities, along with a swimming party sponsored by the library for those who complete their charts.

Teens will have a chance to take part in a community scavenger hunt, win weekly prizes and be in a drawing for a grand prize at the end of the program.

Adult summer reading program begins May 15.

Registration is not required.

Participating adults will have a chance to win weekly prizes and to be in the drawing for the grand prize at the end of the program.

Adults also may take part in a community scavenger hunt.

Monday, 3:30 p.m. American Girl Book Club.

This month’s book, “Kailey” by Amy G. Koss, is available at the desk in the children’s department.

Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., After School Bunch project and snack; 3-4:30 p.m., LEGO Builders Club.

Children age 4 and older will build something related to a dragon theme.

Call the library at 419-396-7921 to register.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Carey Page Turners book discussion about “The Museum of Extraordinary Things” by Alice Hoffman.

Thursday, 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., Mother Goose Time stories, songs an activities for infants to 2-year-olds; Thursday, 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., Storytime stories, songs and activities for 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds who are not in kindergarten.

ABC Come Play With Me letter recognition program for children up to 5 years old who have not started kindergarten follow morning Mother Goose and Storytime sessions.



Monday, 3:30 p.m., Action Book Club. Copies of this month’s book, “Brave like My Brother” by Marc Tyler Nobleman, are available at the desk in the children’s department.

Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., After School Bunch project and snack.

Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., zen adult coloring program; 3:30 p.m., Teen Advisory Group meeting.



Monday, Memorial Day, library closed.

Tuesday, summer reading program begins.



1,000 Books before Kindergarten: Each participating child up to school-age will receive a log for books to be recorded. Special incentives will be given along the way to 1,000.

Birth Bags for Newborns: Birth Bags are available at the library for all newborns of the community.