Daily Chief will be closed, won’t print on holidays

Daily Chief will be closed, won’t print on holidays

The Daily Chief-Union and the Kenton Times will recognize the following holidays: New Years Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

There will be no papers published and no office hours on those days.

The newspapers’ respective websites will offer breaking news updates and will feature an online-only edition on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Columbus Day and Veterans Day.