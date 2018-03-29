Daily Chief in need of carriers

Daily Chief in need of carriers

The Daily Chief-Union has an immediate need for motor route drivers and foot carriers.

Delivery is Monday through Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings.

Motor routes take about three hours per day, and foot routes take around 30 minutes.

Anyone 10 and older is welcome to apply for a foot route.

If interested, contact Kellie Paugh at 419-294-2332 or dcucirc@dailychiefunion.com, visit www.dailychiefunion.com or apply through Facebook.