Crawford Park District holding upcoming events

BUCYRUS — The Crawford Park District has announced upcoming events.

Rock n’ Fossil Day is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 Ohio 598.

The Crawford Park District invites guests to stop by to see various rock, mineral and gem displays from local collectors and members of the Richland Lithic and Lapidary Society.

Guests may bring their own rocks and gems for identification. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. 30.

The program Squirrels is 1 p.m. Sunday at Lowe-Volk Park. Jan. 21 is National Squirrel Appreciation Day.

Join Crawford Park District naturalist Lisa Bogard at the Nature Center for a program about sciuridae found in Ohio.

Guests will take a short hike through the park to look for signs of squirrels in the area.

Woodpeckers is 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lowe-Volk Park.

Woodpeckers are an important group of birds.

Their impact ripples throughout the forest community they inhabit.

Meet Crawford Park District naturalist Warren Uxley at the nature center for a PowerPoint program on the 10 woodpecker species that live in the eastern U.S.

Wild Wednesdays is 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 24 at Lowe-Volk Park. Come to the Nature Center and enjoy an hour of nature exploration with Crawford Park District naturalist Josh Dyer.

Program topics will vary and may include a story, short hike, craft or a visit from an animal.

The program is for preschoolers and their parents.

Visitors should Come dressed for the weather. Morning and afternoon programs will be similar.

National Seed Swap Day is 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jan. 27 at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 Ohio 598.

The Crawford Park District invites guests to stop by the Nature Center to pick up a few native plant seeds for National Seed Swap Day.

Examples of what will be available are common milkweed, blazing star, joe-pye weed and mountain mint.

Visitors do not need to bring seeds to trade but they may, and bird seed donations also will be accepted.

A photography exhibit featuring the work of Jim McCormac is Jan. 27 through Feb. 24 at Lowe-Volk Park.

The Crawford Park District welcomes guest presenter McCormac.

The public is invited to come and see nature through the lens of McCormac.

From sweeping vistas to tiny organisms, he captures the essence of Ohio’s biodiversity.

For more information, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000.

Look for information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District by visiting its website at www.crawfordparkdistrict.org or by visiting its Facebook page.