COVID testing event to be held Wednesday at WyCo Fairgrounds

On Dec. 22 join Wyandot County Public Health in wishing Wyandot County a “Merry Testmas.”

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Wyandot County fairgrounds dining hall, health department staff will be on site passing out at-home BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test kits to the community. The kits are free and may be picked up for family members and friends. These tests are proctored by telehealth professionals from the comfort of home. Directions for use will be included with the test kits.

Getting tested for COVID-19 is one way to cut down on the spread of the virus this holiday season. Utilizing the BinaxNOW test kits can help give some peace of mind to family and friends that COVID-19 is not on the guest list.

The test kits are available to everyone in the community. A person does not need to feel sick to take a test. The symptoms of COVID-19 vary from person to person. Some people who are sick and contagious may not yet be showing symptoms or may be completely asymptomatic throughout the period they are contagious.

Many of the common symptoms associated with COVID-19 also can be associated with other illnesses and written off as “just a cold” or “just allergies.” Common symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

For those who need a test sooner, call Wyandot County Public Health at 419-294-3852 from the parking lot and a staff member will bring a kit out to the vehicle.

In addition to getting tested, Wyandot County Public Health encourages taking the following steps to keep loved ones healthy this holiday season.

— Get the vaccine/booster for COVID-19. Wyandot County Public Health’s walk-in clinics for 18 and older are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 15, 22 and 29 at the Wyandot County fairgrounds dining hall; and Friday Dec. 17 at the health department. Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines and boosters are available.

— Get routine vaccines too. Especially important are Tdap, which protects against whooping cough, Tetanus, and Diphtheria; and the Pneumonia and Flu vaccines. Wyandot County Public Health has routine vaccine clinic times by appointment from 12-6 p.m. Mondays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.

— Consider wearing a mask and social distancing when gathering indoors — especially when gathering with people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who have weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions. When possible, increase ventilation, utilize sanitization practices, and practice regular hand washing.

— Stay home when sick. Watch for the symptoms common with COVID-19. Take symptoms seriously when present.