COVID booster vaccines Tuesday

Posted on November 10, 2021
COVID boosters vaccines will be offered by Wyandot County Public Health from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Dining Hall at the Wyandot County Fairgrounds. 

Moderna and a limited supply of Johnson and Johnson boosters will be administered. 

Attendees are asked to bring their vaccination cards with them so they can be updated. 

To be eligible for a Moderna COVID booster vaccine, it has to be at least six months since a second dose has been administered. 

To be eligible for a Johnson and Johnson COVID booster vaccine, it has to be at least two months since receiving a first dose.

 


