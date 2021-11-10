COVID booster vaccines Tuesday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















COVID boosters vaccines will be offered by Wyandot County Public Health from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Dining Hall at the Wyandot County Fairgrounds.

Moderna and a limited supply of Johnson and Johnson boosters will be administered.

Attendees are asked to bring their vaccination cards with them so they can be updated.

To be eligible for a Moderna COVID booster vaccine, it has to be at least six months since a second dose has been administered.

To be eligible for a Johnson and Johnson COVID booster vaccine, it has to be at least two months since receiving a first dose.