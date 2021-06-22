Health Dept. to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Friday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A vaccine clinic is 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Wyandot County fairgrounds dining hall. The Moderna vaccine will be offered. A limited quantity of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available.

Monday afternoon, Wyandot County Public Health reported 10 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,347, including 1,801 lab-confirmed cases and 546 probable cases. Three patients are hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been 56 deaths and 2,281 patients have completed isolation.

Monday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,109,025 confirmed and probable cases, 60,216 hospitalizations and 20,166 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/ portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Additional information is available at the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.