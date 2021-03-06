Hancock Public Health and others offering mass vaccination clinic

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FINDLAY — Hancock Public Health in collaboration with Blanchard Valley Health System and the University of Findlay, will be offering a mass vaccination clinic for the community on from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13 at the University of Findlay Koehler Center on North Main Street, Findlay. More than 2,000 doses of the vaccine will be available to the community.

Additionally Hancock Public Health will hold a 500-plus dose clinic in partnership with 50 North on Thursday located at 50 North. This vaccine clinic will be open to individuals who are 60 years of age and older, along with individuals with medical conditions and occupations outlined by Ohio’s Phase 1B and 1C vaccination program.

“This is an exceptional opportunity to protect our community and get our family, friends and neighbors vaccinated,” explained Roxanne Williams, MSN, director of corporate quality, associate and patient safety at BVHS. “Additionally, this is also the perfect example of how the recently-established partnership with the University of Findlay goes beyond just the academic focus.”

Registration will open Monday. Call Hancock Public Health at 419-424-7105 and select option 1 for COVID-19 vaccine information and scheduling. Individuals will be screened and given an appointment at that time. A caregiver or loved one may make an appointment on behalf of a patient.

“By working together, we will get the vaccine distributed to our community,” added Karim Baroudi, MPH, health commissioner. “Through this mass vaccination clinic, we hope to be able to get more shots in arms. We are extremely grateful to have such extraordinary partners as BVHS and the University of Findlay.”

To learn more about the vaccination clinics within the region, as well as the involvement of BVHS in the process, visit bvhsvaccineconnect.com.