The Wyandot County Solid Waste Management District and Recycling Center celebrated 30 years of service Friday with an open house for the community. Attendees were given a voucher for a free lunch and signed up for door prizes including a toy garbage truck, Speedway gift cards, eco-friendly Nano towels, and a recycled lunch box, among others. Republic services also had a touch-a-truck station in front of the recycling center, where children could sit in the front seat.