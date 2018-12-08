Juveniles sentenced for committing traffic offenses Posted on December 8, 2018 0 Lilliayn E. Gibson, 510 N. Hazel St., Upper Sandusky, stop sign violation, $30 fine and costs, two points, 90-day BMV suspension with limited privileges granted. Paige E. Rex, 111 S. Main St., Nevada, failure to control, $30 fine plus costs, two points, Carteens. Zachary M. Stover, 254 Nantucket Drive, Upper Sandusky, assured clear distance ahead, $30 fine plus costs, two points, Carteens. Mason A. Vent, 10658 CH 58, Upper Sandusky, speed, $30 fine plus costs, two points, Carteens.