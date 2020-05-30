Criminal, traffic cases heard

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Criminal

Jaidyn Z. Thiel, Upper Sandusky, charged by the police with offense involving an underage individual and petty theft, amended plea to no contest, disposition deferred pending pre-sentence investigation.

Jessie L. Atherholt, Upper Sandusky, charged by the police with domestic violence, pleaded guilty, finding deferred pending pre-sentence investigation.

Michael S. Temple, Shelby, charged by the police with possession of open beer in a motor vehicle, pleaded guilty, found guilty.

Leah L. Brugmann, Upper Sandusky, charged by the sheriff with domestic violence, case dismissed.

Dylan S. Smith, Upper Sandusky, charged by the police with domestic violence, pleaded not guilty, indigency hearing held, trial set for June 29.

Patrick M. Smith, Marion, charged by the police with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, bench warrant hearing held, continued to June 23.

July S. Morgan, Carey, charged by the Carey police with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, bench warrant hearing held, continued to June 23.

Traffic

Brynnan M. Seiter, Marion, charged by the patrol with seat belt violation (driver) and driving under license forfeiture suspension, failed to appear, continued to Aug. 25.

Michael S. Temple, Shelby, charged by the police with driving under OVI suspension, driving under 12-point suspension and OVI/refusal (second offense), pleaded guilty, found guilty; and OVI/under the influence (second offense), pleaded guilty, dismissed.

Deshon D. Andrews, Columbus, charged by the patrol with speed (85/65) and OVI/under the influence, continued to June 8.

Jerry Cameron, Bucyrus, charged by the Carey police with driving under suspension (third offense), pleaded guilty, sentencing continued to June 8.

Mario Martinez, Findlay, charged by the sheriff with stop sign violation and no operator’s license, pleaded no contest, found guilty.

Michael J. Foltz, Wharton, charged by the police with OVI/under the influence, continued to June 8.