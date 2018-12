Traffic on East Wyandot Avenue will be altered in Upper Sandusky this December during the Upper Winter Fantasy of Lights. In coordination with the Upper Sandusky Police Department, traffic will switch to three lanes from the Wyandot County Courthouse to the entrance to Harrison Smith Park on East Wyandot Avenue when the Fantasy of Lights is active from 6-9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 6-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.