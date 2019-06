The name Jean Moon has nearly become synonymous with the Upper Sandusky Community Pool and swimming lessons. Moon recalls that the pool was built and opened in 1941, but said she didn’t take lessons the first year it was open, as it was only open part of the time. Instead she taught herself some of the basics of swimming. Then, in 1942, when she was 12 years old, she began taking lessons with Antoinette Lowery and George Rieser.