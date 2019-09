When the Tyson triplets, Nick, Landen and Conner, entered the arena for Junior Show Swine Showmanship in the beginner division, they didn’t expect the outcome would be the three of them in the first, second and third places. The three, age 11, are now in their second year of taking pigs to the fair, something they picked up from their cousins Jarod Fox and Grace Fox. They are members of the Carey Boys 4-H Club, of which their aunt and Grace and Jarod Fox’s mother, Kari Fox, is a co-adviser.