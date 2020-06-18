County virus case count hits a total of 50 on Wednesday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wednesday a total of 50 coronavirus cases were reported in the county, including 43 lab confirmed cases and seven probable cases.

No patients currently are hospitalized. Of the reported individuals, there have been four deaths and 43 recoveries.

Do not rely on the number of positive tests to determine when to take protection seriously; Practice social distancing, wear face coverings in public and self-quarantine when possible.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 42,422 confirmed and probable cases, 7,051 hospitalizations, and 2,611 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Learn about responsible protocols for all businesses at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/responsible-restart-ohio/Responsible-Protocols/.

A full list of sector specific operating requirements is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov/ wps/portal/gov/covid-19/responsible-restart-ohio/sector-specific-operating-requirements/sector-specific-operating-requirements.

Additional information is available at the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.